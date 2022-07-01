Get to Know Your Orange Man: #42, LB Austin Roon

Name: Austin Roon

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 225 lbs.

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Byron Center, MI

High School: Byron Center

2021 stats: Did not play

2022 projections: Outside of the starters, this is a very young linebackers group. It’s anybody’s guess who would be the first to step up, but until there’s a reason otherwise, Roon should be limited to special teams and late-game appearances in blowouts.

How’d he get here?: Roon chose the Syracuse Orange over Arizona State, Buffalo, Illinois State, Ohio, and elsewhere.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars across the board

Money Quote: Roon was adamant on why he choose Dino Babers’s squad over his other offers.

“I was really just looking for a program where the coaches really care about me and wanted me to grow as more than just a player but as a man,” Roon said, “I feel like those coaches really care about me.”

Twitter: @roonaustin

Instagram: @austinroon

Interesting nugget o’interest: Roon was a three-sport star back in Michigan, playing football, basketball, and lacrosse. All three Dome sports.

Let’s get a look at ya: Austin was already wearing ‘Cuse colors in his high school days.