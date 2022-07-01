Friday Feedback: Canada Day edition

Welcome back to another Feedback Friday Syracuse Orange fans. With today being Canada Day we wanted to gear our polls towards our neighbors to the North. But before we get to this week’s Maple Leaf-themed questions, let’s recap the results of last week’s Boeheim’s Army polls. You told us that your dream choice for Boeheim’s Army would be Carmelo Anthony followed by Dion Waiters. If you could pick a non-regular it would be Andy Rautins and if the team needs one more big man you’d want Baye Moussa Keita followed by Pascal Chukwu.

This week we ask you to pick some of your favorite members of #CanadaScollegeteam.

Poll Who is your favorite female athlete from Canada (non-hockey edition)? Kayla Alexander

Roxi Nurse

Natalie Mastracci

Jillian Drouin

Poll Who is your favorite Syracuse basketball player from Canada? Leo Rautins

Oshae Brissett

Tyler Ennis

Devin Brennan-McBride

Poll Who is your favorite Syracuse football player from Canada? Matthew Bergeron

Dan Young

Pat Woodcock

The Pilon Brothers

Poll Who is your favorite male Olympic athlete from Canada? Tajon Buchanon

Justyn Knight

Adrian Woodley

Kamal Miller

Poll Who is your favorite Gait? Gary Gait

Paul Gait

Obviously we are missing plenty of choices so we look forward to your suggestions in the comments. Let us know as you sit back and crack open an ice-cold Molson and enjoy your favorite poutine.