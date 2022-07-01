 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Feedback: Canada Day edition

We celebrate #Canadascollegeteam

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
RBC Canadian Open - Round Three Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Welcome back to another Feedback Friday Syracuse Orange fans. With today being Canada Day we wanted to gear our polls towards our neighbors to the North. But before we get to this week’s Maple Leaf-themed questions, let’s recap the results of last week’s Boeheim’s Army polls. You told us that your dream choice for Boeheim’s Army would be Carmelo Anthony followed by Dion Waiters. If you could pick a non-regular it would be Andy Rautins and if the team needs one more big man you’d want Baye Moussa Keita followed by Pascal Chukwu.

This week we ask you to pick some of your favorite members of #CanadaScollegeteam.

Poll

Who is your favorite female athlete from Canada (non-hockey edition)?

view results
  • 42%
    Kayla Alexander
    (6 votes)
  • 42%
    Roxi Nurse
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    Natalie Mastracci
    (0 votes)
  • 14%
    Jillian Drouin
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (Share in comments)
    (0 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is your favorite Syracuse basketball player from Canada?

view results
  • 45%
    Leo Rautins
    (11 votes)
  • 20%
    Oshae Brissett
    (5 votes)
  • 33%
    Tyler Ennis
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Devin Brennan-McBride
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (Share in comments)
    (0 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is your favorite Syracuse football player from Canada?

view results
  • 60%
    Matthew Bergeron
    (14 votes)
  • 8%
    Dan Young
    (2 votes)
  • 17%
    Pat Woodcock
    (4 votes)
  • 8%
    The Pilon Brothers
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Other (Share in comments)
    (1 vote)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is your favorite male Olympic athlete from Canada?

view results
  • 15%
    Tajon Buchanon
    (3 votes)
  • 68%
    Justyn Knight
    (13 votes)
  • 5%
    Adrian Woodley
    (1 vote)
  • 10%
    Kamal Miller
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (Share in comments)
    (0 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is your favorite Gait?

view results
  • 78%
    Gary Gait
    (18 votes)
  • 13%
    Paul Gait
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    Taylor Gait
    (2 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Obviously we are missing plenty of choices so we look forward to your suggestions in the comments. Let us know as you sit back and crack open an ice-cold Molson and enjoy your favorite poutine.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...