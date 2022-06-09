 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #83 WR, Sam Warren

The California receiver enters his 3rd season in CNY

By Kevin M Wall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 01 Syracuse Spring Game Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Up next in our Syracuse Orange roster preview, one of the Orange’s PWOWR’s....

Name: Sam Warren

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 196 lbs.

Hometown: Tiburon, Calif.

High School: Redwood

2021 stats: Did not participate in any games but was the football team’s Cuse Award winner for highest GPA for the 2nd straight year

2022 projections: Probably going to be more scout team duty for Sam but he could set a program record for Highest GPA award wins.

How’d he get here?: Chose to join the Syracuse Orange as a preferred walk-on.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ratings to be found

Twitterfeed: @samwarren_3

Tweets of wonder: This winter the journalism major was covering another Orange team for the Daily Orange

Interesting nugget o’ interest: Sam’s hometown of Tiburon, California was where Robin Williams lived as a child and again later in life.

Let’s get a good look at ya: Sam worked with other Syracuse students and alums on this YouTube series “Gettin’ to the Point” which featured athlete interviews during acupuncture sessions.

