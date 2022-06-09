Get to Know Your Orange Man: #82, WR Damien Alford

The Syracuse Orange football team lacked a true deep threat last season, but this wideout is in position to break through and be just that. Up next on our roster preview is...

Name: Damien Alford

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 211 lbs.

Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

High School: Dalbé-Viau Secondary School (Quebec)/McArthur High School (Florida)

2021 stats: Alford appeared in all 12 games for the Orange, catching 13 passes for 249 yards and 2 TDs. His most notable moment last season was a game-winning TD at Virginia Tech. The other TD was a 73-yard catch-and-run against Albany.

2022 predictions: If his performance in the Spring Game is any indication, Alford is my pick to take the reins of the wide receiver corps. He has the size and speed to win matchups on the outside, and if he gets himself into the open field, he's as good as gone. Both of his TDs last year were long ones and as long as Shrader or whoever is behind center isn't afraid to good deep, Alford could be the best shot at cracking some of the top secondaries the Orange will face this fall.

How’d he get here?: Alford committed in December 2019, turning down offers from Kentucky, Florida, Miami, FSU, and elsewhere.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus three-star prospect.

Money quote: Alford seemed to know right away that Syracuse was the best for him, both academically and for football:

“The players made me feel like I was at home.... I went and visited the major I want to do. Everything just felt right in the moment. I definitely came to the conclusion that I wanted to make my decision right there and then.”

Twitter feed: @DamienAlford5

Instagram: @dame_dollar05

Interesting nugget o’interest: Alford played on Team Canada against the United States in the 2019 International Bowl’s U-18 game. Other wide receivers from past International Bowls include Devin Funchess, N’Keal Harry, Mecole Hardman, and Rashod Bateman.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here is Alford Mossing the VT defender for his clutch TD grab.