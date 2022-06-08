Get to Know Your Syracuse Orange Man: #84 Nate Wellington

Name: Nate Wellington

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 186 lbs

Class: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Hometown: Skaneateles, N.Y.

High School: Skaneateles

2021 stats: Freshman year… didn’t appear in any games for the Syracuse Orange

2022 projections: Not really sure what we’re going to see from Wellington (if anything at all), but he had a promising high school career. He finished his senior year as a captain, caught 59 passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns.

How’d he get here?: He was a PWO for ‘Cuse football, but Hamilton College and the Merrimack FCS program had interest in him.

What’d recruiting sites say? No rating

Instagram feed: @natewelli

Interesting little fun fact: He was the Winner of the Al Vedder Scholarship, which is presented to the highest ranked high school scholar-athlete in the region.

Let’s get a look at ya: let’s drive down memory road to Skaneateles to see what he’s done