Get to Know Your Syracuse Orange Man: #84 Nate Wellington

Name: Nate Wellington
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 186 lbs
Class: (Redshirt) Sophomore
Hometown: Skaneateles, N.Y.
High School: Skaneateles
2021 stats: Freshman year… didn’t appear in any games for the Syracuse Orange
2022 projections: Not really sure what we’re going to see from Wellington (if anything at all), but he had a promising high school career. He finished his senior year as a captain, caught 59 passes for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns.
How’d he get here?: He was a PWO for ‘Cuse football, but Hamilton College and the Merrimack FCS program had interest in him.
What’d recruiting sites say? No rating
Instagram feed: @natewelli
Interesting little fun fact: He was the Winner of the Al Vedder Scholarship, which is presented to the highest ranked high school scholar-athlete in the region.
Let’s get a look at ya: let’s drive down memory road to Skaneateles to see what he’s done
Loading comments...