Get to Know Your Orange Man: #85, WR Courtney Jackson

Name: Courtney Jackson

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hometown: Monroeville, Pa.

High School: Gateway

2021 stats: Jackson started to break out in 2021, leading the Syracuse Orange in receptions with 37, receiving yards in 389 and receiving touchdowns with three. Jackson also served as the backup kick and punt returner, bringing one punt back for a touchdown.

2022 projections: While most fans probably hoped that Taj Harris would be the one to experience a career year in the slot, instead it was Jackson after both Harris and Tommy DeVito left the team. Short routes gave Garrett Shrader an easy target to hit, and Jackson might be relied on heavily in the early part of the season and in the early part of games to establish some confidence in Shrader and his arm before going deep.

How’d he get here?: Jackson’s offer list included West Virginia, Boston College, Kentucky and Baylor (among others).

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from everyone except Rivals, who for some reason only dished out two.

Money quote: New wide receiver coach Michael Johnson is looking for a leader. That guy might be Jackson.

“I want somebody to lead,” he said. After a younger receiver moved to the back of the line just before a drill was set to start, he walked up to Courtney Jackson, his most productive returning receiver, and whispered in his face. “Take it.”

Twitter feed: @cjackson9_

Tweets of wonder: Who wants to drop into Warzone with Jackson?

Let’s work!! Just a few of some of my high kill wins pic.twitter.com/4fuhh0Q6k6 — Courtney™️ (@cjackson9_) July 2, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Jackson was a first-team all-conference selection as a guard in basketball during high school. Just in case Boeheim needs to consider extra depth from elsewhere.

Let’s get a look at ya: I mentioned Jackson had a punt return touchdown. Here is the play in question