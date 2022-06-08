Syracuse Orange in the PLL: Week 1 Recap

The fourth season of the Premier Lacrosse League got underway over the weekend in Albany, and there were plenty of former Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse players getting in on the action.

Let’s take a look at how they did:

Chaos 8, Whipsnakes 9

The three former ‘Cuse players in this game all play for Chaos, and all started on the day for the defending champs.

We didn’t have to wait very long for a touch of Orange in the PLL, as Bradley “Bubba” Voigt scored the first goal of the 2022 season.

The goal was the end result of some fancy passing as Tommy Palasek went BTB on a dump down to Bryce Wasserman, who threw a cross-crease pass to Bubba who finished it nicely on the quick stick.

On the defensive end, rookie Brett Kennedy had a strong effort in his first professional game. He had one caused turnover and picked up one ground ball, and most importantly, didn’t allow a goal to his matchup all game long.

Atlas 17, Redwoods 11

Brendan Curry and Peter Dearth both started for the Atlas in this game. Jakob Phaup did not make the gameday roster.

While Curry was unable to get his first professional point in his first game, he came agonizingly close to scoring his first goal twice. At one point, he found the back of the net but it came about a second after the shot clock ran out. The second near miss came as he was racing in from the substitution box and Jeff Teat found him on the run with a step on his man. The execution was perfect; except for the finish. Curry rung the ball off the crossbar, so his first pro goal will have to wait.

Dearth had a very good game starting at SSDM and as a wing on face-offs. The former Orange captain grabbed four ground balls, an assist, and was an important defensive piece in a dominating effort against arguably the best midfield in the PLL.

SU volunteer assistant coach TD Ierlan came up on the short end (barely) of the matchup between the two best FOGOs of all-time. Ierlan finished the game 13-of-28 against Trevor Baptiste with six ground balls and one caused turnover.

Cannons 16, Waterdogs 10

Stephen Rehfuss and Brendan Bomberry were both contributors to the Cannons offense on a dominating day for them over the Waterdogs.

Rehfuss started the game at midfield and picked up right where his fantastic rookie season left off. He finished the game with a goal and an assist, including a wonderful ‘Cuse connection as he found Bomberry on the run for a goal of his own as the Cannons romped to a win.