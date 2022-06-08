Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have to be the only Syracuse athlete getting into the wine game

Syracuse Orange fans probably saw that Carmelo Anthony was launching his own wine label VII(N) and that got our staff’s wheels turning. What other Syracuse athletes could follow suit and put out their own collaboration? We’ve got a few ideas:

We start with Finger Lakes’ native Jim Boeheim’s Whinery brand which features the 2-3 Zinfandel and the Pick-n-Roll Pinot Noir.

Sean Tucker’s Pleasing Prosecco is sure to pair nicely with a Fall Sunday afternoon picking apples. If you want another October favorite, we’d recommend the Eefke van den Nieuwenhof.Reisling or Pagano Brothers Merlot.

Perhaps the Matthew Bergeron Sauvignon Blanc or Abby Moloughney Moscato would compliment your Friday evening dinner. Got plans with friends then be sure to bring a bottle of Polina Shemanova Syrah- sure to be a smash at any gathering.

Still need more options? If you can track down an elusive bottle of Tyrrell Rose you’ll be scoring big and coming next year you can grab a bottle of Spallina Cabernet Sauvignon, the latest from the 22 Estate.

Those are our recommendations. Now it’s your turn to play Syracuse Sommelier and share your suggestions in the comments