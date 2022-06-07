Get to Know Your Orange Man: #86 WR, Ja’Vontae Williams

Name: Ja’Vontae Williams
Position: Wide Receiver
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 203 lbs.
Hometown: Belle Glade, Fla.
High School: Glades Central
2021 stats: After playing five games in 2020, Williams did not see the field last year.
2022 projections: It seems as though Williams has been passed on the depth chart, but with new offensive coaches and a team looking for receiver to seize the job everyone should have a clean slate. This is a position group to watch closely when camp begins.
How’d he get here?: Offers ranged from Oregon, Miami, Indiana, Illinois, USF, and FIU with a sprinkling of others.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus 3-stars.
Money quote: Not a ton out there so we’ll stick to his commitment tweet.
Instagram: @j.williams__
Interesting nugget o’interest: His high school head coach was former Florida State and NFL wide receiver Jesse Hester.
Let’s get a look at ya: We journey back to signing day
Loading comments...