Get to Know Your Orange Man: #86 WR, Ja’Vontae Williams

Name: Ja’Vontae Williams

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 203 lbs.

Hometown: Belle Glade, Fla.

High School: Glades Central

2021 stats: After playing five games in 2020, Williams did not see the field last year.

2022 projections: It seems as though Williams has been passed on the depth chart, but with new offensive coaches and a team looking for receiver to seize the job everyone should have a clean slate. This is a position group to watch closely when camp begins.

How’d he get here?: Offers ranged from Oregon, Miami, Indiana, Illinois, USF, and FIU with a sprinkling of others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus 3-stars.

Money quote: Not a ton out there so we’ll stick to his commitment tweet.

Instagram: @j.williams__

Interesting nugget o’interest: His high school head coach was former Florida State and NFL wide receiver Jesse Hester.

Let’s get a look at ya: We journey back to signing day