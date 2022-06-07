Syracuse rowing squads finish on a strong note

As the 2021-22 Syracuse Orange athletic year draws to a close we are getting some results that would be the silver lining in a dark cloud of a year. The Syracuse rowing squads competed at their respective national championships and ended up with top 20 finishes.

The Orange women were at the NCAA Rowing Championships for the fifth time in the last six years and turned in a 17th place finish in the team competition. Syracuse’s varsity four was 14th, the second varsity eight was 16th and the varsity eight took 17th place. While the Orange dropped from last year’s 10th best finish there were still positives for the squad, including a 2nd place finish in the ACC Championships.

NCAA Championship finals lineups. Here we go ! pic.twitter.com/K0E5Ob6Ckk — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) May 29, 2022

The Syracuse men were in action at the IRA National Championship over the last weekend. It was the Orange varsity eight boat leading the way with a fifth-place finish.

That’s a wrap from the 2022 IRA National Championship.



Presenting the Orange crews who represented the Block S with great pride this week pic.twitter.com/q9dGArTFWO — Syracuse Men's Rowing (@CuseMRowing) June 5, 2022

Syracuse’s second varsity eight finished 8th while the third varsity eight boat was 10th and gave the Orange three years with all three varsity eight boats earning top-10 finishes in the last four years.