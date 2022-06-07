Get to Know Your Orange Man: #87, WR Donovan Brown

As we head into week two of our Syracuse Orange football previews we look at a young wide receiver with speed to burn

Name: Donovan Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 173 lbs

Hometown: Montgomery Village, MD.

High School: Quince Orchard

2021 stats: Caught 31 passes for 611 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 15 carries for 104 yards and 2 scores in his senior season at Quince Orchard.

2022 projections: The wide receiver group is deep but Syracuse is looking for more players who can take those short passes and turn them into long touchdowns. Brown needs to get stronger but he showed the ability to be a big-play threat in the spring game and he could force his way into the rotation this fall.

How’d he get here?: Brown chose Syracuse over an offer from Vanderbilt

What’d recruiting sites say?: Rated a three-star prospect by 247 and ESPN

Money quote: On having the opportunity to earn a scholarship to Syracuse and get out of Gaithersburg

“One day you’re with your friends and the next day you’re locked up,” Brown said. “Football and track really kept me in my zone. I had my friends, family and coaches had me locked in working out every day.”

Twitter feed: @kxngdono

Tweets of wonder: Here’s one of his catches from the spring game

A little fun on the final play... pic.twitter.com/fMvOeAX7wy — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) April 2, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Could Brown follow Sean Tucker and join the Syracuse track team next winter? He was the Maryland state champion in the 200m and 400m.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Signing Day highlights