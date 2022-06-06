Get to Know Your Orange Man: #88, TE Steven Mahar Jr.

Name: Steven Mahar Jr.

Position: Tight end

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 232 lbs.

Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.

High School: Aquinas Institute

2021 stats: None, he’s been on special teams each of the last two years, getting 10 games in last season. He’s got one tackle to his name in 19 games total.

2022 projections: We have two tight ends at this point in camp. He’s one of them, and the more likely to be a pass catching option if that’s the direction that Robert Anae and Jason Beck want to throw to. He’s likely to get some good run on the season and may even be the primary option as a receiving tight end.

How’d he get here?: Offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Pitt, Rutgers and some others. He opted to remain close to home.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars, all around. He was the No. 5 recruit in New York his senior year per 247sports.com.

Money quote: While he was recruited as a tight end, he was told there was an option to flex all over the place, per an interview with the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

“They just talked about how they’re going to place me everywhere. At inside receiver, outside receiver, or I can be flexed out to wide receiver,” Mahar said.

If we can have this new regime on offense use him like what was sold to him, I think we’ve got a solid option here.

Twitter feed: @smahar_jr

Tweets of wonder: A nine second spring ball clip. Going up for it.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Were it not for his alma mater, Aquinas Institute, we wouldn’t have the glory of the grocery store we know and love, Wegmans. Robert Wegman spent his formative years in the halls that would later be named for him, as well as the Wegmans Sports Complex that Mahar played high school ball at.

Let’s get a look at ya: High school tape