The promise of a year in review episode has finally come to fruition as the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast review of the Syracuse Orange 2021-22 year has hit your podcast feed!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Want Syracuse baseball?
- Jim Boeheim likes Octopus’ Garden. This is canon.
- We recap the 2021-22 Orange athletic season with roses and thorns!
- We dive deep into the football season that was, again, because we’re sickos.
- We dive deep in men’s basketball. Be warned.
- COLLEGE SOCCER SEASONAL STRUCTURE CONVERSATION. This is what you pay us the NunsBucks for.
- World Cup preview! Because duh. (And there are legit Syracuse connections this year.)
