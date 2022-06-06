The promise of a year in review episode has finally come to fruition as the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast review of the Syracuse Orange 2021-22 year has hit your podcast feed!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Want Syracuse baseball?

Jim Boeheim likes Octopus’ Garden. This is canon.

We recap the 2021-22 Orange athletic season with roses and thorns!

We dive deep into the football season that was, again, because we’re sickos.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) We dive deep in men’s basketball. Be warned.

COLLEGE SOCCER SEASONAL STRUCTURE CONVERSATION. This is what you pay us the NunsBucks for.

World Cup preview! Because duh. (And there are legit Syracuse connections this year.)

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!