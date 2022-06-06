 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Year in Review Show

We (finally) recap the 2021-22 Athletic season.

By Andrew Pregler
The promise of a year in review episode has finally come to fruition as the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast review of the Syracuse Orange 2021-22 year has hit your podcast feed!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Want Syracuse baseball?
  • Jim Boeheim likes Octopus’ Garden. This is canon.
  • We recap the 2021-22 Orange athletic season with roses and thorns!
  • We dive deep into the football season that was, again, because we’re sickos.
  We dive deep in men's basketball. Be warned.
  • We dive deep in men’s basketball. Be warned.
  • COLLEGE SOCCER SEASONAL STRUCTURE CONVERSATION. This is what you pay us the NunsBucks for.
  • World Cup preview! Because duh. (And there are legit Syracuse connections this year.)
