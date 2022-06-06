Get to Know Your Orange Man: #90, DL Terry Lockett

As we head into week two of our Syracuse Orange football previews we start with a player with some big shoes to fill in 2022

Name: Terry Lockett

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 264 lbs

Hometown: Springfield, Mass.

High School: Springfield Central

2021 stats: Terry appeared in 11 games and made 12 tackles including two sacks as he played a reserve role for the Orange.

2022 projections: The interior defensive line could be the biggest question mark for the Orange next season. Can Lockett and others step into the role filled by McKinley Williams and Josh Black? They don’t need to rack up a lot of stats, but they need to occupy the offensive line and allow the Syracuse linebackers the ability to make plays.

How’d he get here?: Lockett had offers from Michigan and Buffalo but he committed to Syracuse while he was a junior so that stopped other schools from jumping in.

What’d recruiting sites say?: A three-star prospect who was ranked the 3rd best prospect in Massachusetts by Rivals.

Money quote: On why he was willing to be Syracuse’s first commit of the class of 2021

“I think I fit in good, the way that coach was explaining it,” Lockett said, “because it allows me to play all over the defensive line.”

Twitter feed: @terrylockett7

Tweets of wonder: Here’s some of the highlights of his first season in Syracuse

Interesting nugget o’interest: Lockett’s senior season in high school was cancelled but he was still part of two Massachusetts State Champion squads.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Terry’s signing day video