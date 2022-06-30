Get to Know Your Orange Man: #43, DB Cornell Perry

Name: Cornell Perry

Position: Defensive back

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 183

Hometown: Brownstown, Mich.

High School: Woodhaven

2021 stats: Not any collegiate ones, since he wasn’t on the Syracuse Orange, but in high school had 43 solo stops, an interception, two forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups, along with 637 yards and six touchdowns on 33 receptions on the offensive side. Multiple All-State and All-Region selections as well.

2022 projections: He showed for spring practice by enrolling early. That’s always a good prospect for getting closer to the rotation. Safety’s pretty full right now, but in a year could open up. I think he’s probably a special teamer this year and the early enrollment is only helping him in the long term.

How’d he get here?: Some MACtion on the recruiting front with offers from Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo and Bowling Green. Also some sniffs from Cincinnati and Northwestern.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Solid three stars.

Money Quote: He talked to Mike Curtis at Syracuse.com on why he wanted to enroll early and get some run in for spring ball this year, forgoing his last semester of high school among other things:

“To me, it’s what am I willing to sacrifice to get to that next level and be as great as you want to be,” Perry said. “I’m willing to sacrifice the little things like my senior year of high school. My friends and family will be able to understand this is a dream for me to get to that next level and perform. I gotta do it.”

Twitter feed: @cornellperry8

Tweets of wonder: Perry received a spot on the MHSFCA Dream Team, but he wasn’t home to accept the award, honoring the Michigan equivalent of All-State honors since he was here in Syracuse for spring ball.

Wish I could be home rn to grab it but for rn it can just chill at crib https://t.co/3ZXdvfl4Qy — Cornell Perry (@CornellPerry8) February 24, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Perry was captain of all three of his football, basketball and track teams in high school. Not sure if that means Kevin’s going to convince him to sign on to the track squad.

Let’s get a look at ya: FILM ROOM!