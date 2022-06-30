Get to Know Your Orange Man: #40, DB Tommy Porter

Name: Tommy Porter

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5’11”’

Weight: 191 lbs.

Hometown: La Cañada, CA

High School: Flintridge Prep

2021 stats: Did not play

2022 projections: Porter is most likely staying on the scout team, but he does fit multiple potential roles if the need arises. (He was also an all-purpose RB in high school.)

How’d he get here?: Tommy chose the Syracuse Orange walk-on opportunity over offers at the D2 and D3 levels.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings

Money quote: Porter tore his left ACL twice in high school, but that didn’t stop his drive and determination to keep improving. Taken from his recruiting page.

“I am bigger, stronger, faster and more determined than ever.... My injuries have helped make me the hard working and dedicated athlete I am today.”

Twitter feed: @tommyporter21

Instagram: @tommyyporter

Interesting nugget o’interest: Tommy spoke about wanting equally good academic and football programs. He is getting a unique experience here as a Sports Analytics major; Falk is the only school in the country to offer such a degree.

Let’s get a look at ya: These were taken in SoCal, not on South Crouse.