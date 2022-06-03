Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Bryant for November meeting

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program has officially announced its game with Bryant. The Bulldogs will visit the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, per release.

This is just the second meeting all-time between these two programs. The first meeting came during the 2020-21 season when Syracuse narrowly escaped Bryant for an 85-84 victory in the season-opener.

Led by college basketball’s leading scorer (and leading technical foul receiver!) Peter Kiss a season ago, Bryant is fresh off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Bulldogs won the NEC Conference Tournament and finished with a 22-10 record after bowing out to Wright State in the First Four.

Kiss has moved on to begin his professional career but the game will once again mark a homecoming for Bryant guard Charles Pride. Averaging 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a junior, Pride returns to lead the Bulldogs in his senior year. He led Liverpool to a State Championship in 2018.

With that, Syracuse’s non-conference schedule is rounding into form. We can expect to see Cornell scheduled soon enough and we should have more details on the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this month, but see Syracuse’s non-conference slate to this point listed below.

Nov. 7 - Lehigh, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 15 - Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 21 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 22 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 26 - Bryant, JMA Wireless Dome

TBD - ACC/Big Ten Challenge, TBD

Dec. 6 - Oakland, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 10 - Georgetown, JMA Wireless Dome