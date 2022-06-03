Syracuse women’s basketball alum Brittney Sykes drops a season-high 25 points for LA Sparks

Former Syracuse Orange and current Los Angles Sparks WNBA player Brittney Sykes carried her team to a 93-91 victory against the Dallas Wings on May 31st behind a season-high 25 points.

Sykes was electric in the Sparks’ hard-fought win Tuesday night, collecting her 25 points on 72.7% shooting from the field on 8-11 shot attempts. Sykes also made 8-10 free throws along with dishing six assists, grabbing one rebound, and collecting two steals in 26 minutes of action.

The Sparks started the matchup in dominant fashion, scoring five unanswered points and maintaining a lead against Dallas until the 6:11 mark of the fourth quarter when guard Marina Mabrey made a layup to give the wings a 79-78 lead.

With 18.2 seconds left in the contest, Sykes sunk two clutch free throws to give the Sparks a 5-point lead until Isabelle Harrison drained a three to cut the Spark's lead to a single possession game with 5.5 seconds remaining.

After an offensive foul on Sykes and a shooting foul on Arike Ogunbowale following a hard drive to the rim, the Wings had the chance to tie the game up with two made free throws.

Unfortunately for Wings fans, Ogunbowale missed the first and was called for a violation on her second attempt.

Sykes, a six-year WNBA veteran, has played three seasons for the Atlanta Dream and three with the Sparks since graduating from Syracuse University in 2017.

Over the course of Sykes' career thus far, she has averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, a steal, and 0.5 blocks per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 73.1% from the charity stripe, and 28.5% from distance.

After five seasons at Syracuse where Sykes became third on SU’s all-time women's basketball career scoring list along with starting 138 games, the most games started by a SU female basketball player ever, Sykes was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the seventh pick in the 2017 WNBA draft and has carved out the most successful WNBA a career for a Syracuse alum.