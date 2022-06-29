Syracuse football gets 2023 commitment from WR Bryce Cohoon

Syracuse Orange football continues to add commitments for the 2023 class. The Orange picked up a verbal commitment from Kansas wide receiver Bryce Cohoon on Wednesday after his official visit last weekend.

The 6’2 185 receiver had offers from Army, Air Force and UMass. He was recruited by Michael Johnson, Sr and he told Stephen Bailey that his visit last weekend which was hosted by Justin Lamson, was a positive one.

“Even in the short time I was here,” Cohoon said, “he and the other guys made me feel like this could be my home, that I am really welcome here.”

Cohoon has only played one season at wide receiver and Syracuse could be getting in on a player before they get noticed by more schools. He recently won a state title in the 100m and with 40 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns he could become an intriguing playmaker in college.

He joins previous verbal commits Muwaffaq Parkman, Jalil Smith, Rashard Perry, Zyian Moultree-Goddard, David Clement and LaNorris Sellers in the Class of 2023. Here’s a look at some of Bryce’s highlights from last season.