Get to Know Your Orange Man: #43, LS Mike Midkiff

Name: Mike Midkiff

Position: Long snapper

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 210

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.

High School: Air Academy

2021 stats: Not only the long snapper, Midkiff was the holder for Andre Szmyt in all 12 games last season. Held for field goals and PATs.

2022 projections: Aaron Bolinsky’s been stalwart for the Syracuse Orange. So not sure he’s breaking into the ranks there, but as the incumbent holder, he should see the field again this season.

How’d he get here?: You can thank Dino Babers’s brother Tracy for making the connection here, since he was Midkiff’s position coach in high school.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Kohl’s Kicking Camp said he was the No. 59 long snapper in the country back in 2019.

Money Quote: From that profile above, Midkiff seems to be looking beyond football as well, with academics having a big tie to his Syracuse decision.

“Coming here I have an opportunity to get a degree that will lead to a great job. The academic advisors have helped me out a lot.”

Twitter feed: @midkiffmichael1

Tweets of wonder: Sometimes you just gotta retweet yourself holding a game winning field goal:

Interesting nugget o’interest:

Midkiff is a ROTC cadet as well as a member of the football team (or was per the most recent info we can find).

Let’s get a look at ya: Recent video from summer workouts with Nolan’s Snapping Camp: