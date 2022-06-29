Jim Boeheim shares more information on Buddy and Jimmy’s NBA opportunities

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim is just like you and me. Yesterday while driving to work and listening to sports radio he heard what he claimed was an “outright falsehood” and called in to share his take. Former Syracuse columnist Bud Poliquin (huzzah!) was doing his weekly spot on the “The Manchild Show with Boy Green” on Score 1260 and claimed that Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim were signed by the Pistons only because of the relationships between Troy Weaver, Rob Murphy and Jim Boeheim.

It was just like old times with Bud and Jim as they sparred over Bud’s comments. According to Jim both Buddy and Jimmy had four offers each. Later Jim shared that both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets offered Buddy two-way contracts but Buddy felt that “Detroit needed shooters” so that’s why he chose to take the Pistons deal. Jim also challenged Bud’s statement that Buddy didn’t have a defined NBA skill saying that Buddy’s shooting was at that level, “If you don’t see that you don’t know basketball”

Jim shared that Buddy broke two three-point shooting records during individual workouts and that former Michigan HC John Beilin said Jimmy’s workout for Detroit was a positive surprise.

The proud father also went on to say that his sons “have a chance because they earned it” but he noted that it would be hard for them to carve out a long career after going undrafted. Jim noted that players like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gary Payton II are recent examples of players who kept fighting and earned their spots in the NBA.

As the interview went on Jim mellowed and shared that when teams told him that Jimmy and Buddy had the best interviews that “they must take after their mother”. He also added that he was proud of Cole Swider and sees him spending a lot of time on the Lakers active roster because “not many guys that are 6’9 can shoot that well”.

Before he left Boeheim noted that the incoming Syracuse freshmen class was better than people think and that they “are going to be a factor this season”. Let’s hope so or else it’ll be a long winter. You can check out the whole interview using the links below