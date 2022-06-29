Get to Know Your Orange Man: #45, DT Kevon Darton

Name: Kevon Darton

Position: Defensive tackle

Year: (Redshirt) sophomore

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 268

Hometown: Fitchburg, Mass.

High School: Worcester Academy

2021 stats: Darton played in all 12 of the Syracuse Orange games last fall. He contributed nine tackles on defense for the season. Darton also had two kick off returns for 11 yards against Ohio and one return for 11 yards vs Albany.

2022 projections: Last season he emerged as a primary back-up in the middle of the defensive line. With the departure of Mckinley Williams, Darton will be in the mix to earn more snaps along the interior. He should also remain a key member of special teams units.

How’d he get here?: Darton took a preferred walk-on offer from the Orange over a similar opportunity with his in-state school UMass.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Not ranked.

Money Quote: Darton accepted the opportunity to walk on at Syracuse and it looks as though his initial impressions have been correct so far.

“I felt like that I would be very comfortable at Syracuse”

Instagram feed: @kdarton45

Interesting nugget o’interest: Another Fitchburg native is R&B singer Amerie and if you aren’t familiar with her hit “One Thing”, you should check it out. Let’s just say that her and Allen Iverson are the best things to ever come out of Georgetown

Let’s get a look at ya: If you might have wondered why he was on the kickoff return, check out the hands