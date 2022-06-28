New ACC Football schedule model released

Today we learned that the Syracuse Orange football team will have a new ACC schedule starting in 2023. The conference released the new model which will be in place for 2023 through 2026. Syracuse will play Boston College, Pittsburgh and Florida State each season while facing the other 10 ACC schools twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.
Here’s what Syracuse’s schedule will look like each year of the cycle. Note that the Orange have two open spots in 2024.
2023
Home – Boston College, Clemson, Pitt, Wake Forest, Colgate, Western Michigan, Army
Away – Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Purdue
2024
Home – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio
Away – Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Army
2025
Home – Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech, UConn, Army
Away – Clemson, Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Notre Dame
Neutral: Tennessee (Atlanta)
2026
Home – Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia, New Hampshire, UConn
Away – Boston College, Duke, Miami, Pitt, Army, Notre Dame
Which season’s schedule are you looking forward to? We’ll be back tomorrow to share our thoughts on the new model....and we might have a special schedule expert stop over to share their thoughts.
Loading comments...