New ACC Football schedule model released

Today we learned that the Syracuse Orange football team will have a new ACC schedule starting in 2023. The conference released the new model which will be in place for 2023 through 2026. Syracuse will play Boston College, Pittsburgh and Florida State each season while facing the other 10 ACC schools twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

Here’s what Syracuse’s schedule will look like each year of the cycle. Note that the Orange have two open spots in 2024.

2023

Home – Boston College, Clemson, Pitt, Wake Forest, Colgate, Western Michigan, Army

Away – Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Purdue

2024

Home – Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio

Away – Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, Army

2025

Home – Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech, UConn, Army

Away – Clemson, Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Notre Dame

Neutral: Tennessee (Atlanta)

2026

Home – Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia, New Hampshire, UConn

Away – Boston College, Duke, Miami, Pitt, Army, Notre Dame

Which season’s schedule are you looking forward to? We’ll be back tomorrow to share our thoughts on the new model....and we might have a special schedule expert stop over to share their thoughts.