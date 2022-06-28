 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Get to Know Your Orange Man: #48, RB Joe Pinjuh

This ‘Cuse walk-on returns after his redshirt season

By Michael Ostrowski
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Syracuse at Louisville Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Meet the ‘Cuse Cowboy:

Name: Joe Pinjuh

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 199 lbs.

Hometown: Independence, Ohio

High School: Padua Franciscan

2021 stats: Did not play.

2022 projections: Playing time is already hard to come by when you’re not a scholarship player. Joe happens to have a potential Heisman candidate in front of him on the depth chart as well. It’d take a lot for him to see the field except in a rout.

How’d he get here?: He walked-on right before the start of last season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: He was not ranked.

Instagram: @jp3___.44

Tweet of Wonder: Pinjuh is not a Twitter user, but there is this one sole tweet about him. In addition to being a three-sport athlete in high school (swimming and track were the other two), he’s also clearly into fishing. Power to him for willingly going to a place called “Mosquito Lake.”

Interesting nugget o’interest: His father, also named Joe, played football and ran on the Syracuse Orange track team from 1984-1988. Probably a big reason why he wore #44 in high school.

Let’s get a look at ya: From Pinjuh’s Hudl page

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...