Get to Know Your Orange Man: #48, RB Joe Pinjuh

Meet the ‘Cuse Cowboy:

Name: Joe Pinjuh

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 199 lbs.

Hometown: Independence, Ohio

High School: Padua Franciscan

2021 stats: Did not play.

2022 projections: Playing time is already hard to come by when you’re not a scholarship player. Joe happens to have a potential Heisman candidate in front of him on the depth chart as well. It’d take a lot for him to see the field except in a rout.

How’d he get here?: He walked-on right before the start of last season.

What’d recruiting sites say?: He was not ranked.

Instagram: @jp3___.44

Tweet of Wonder: Pinjuh is not a Twitter user, but there is this one sole tweet about him. In addition to being a three-sport athlete in high school (swimming and track were the other two), he’s also clearly into fishing. Power to him for willingly going to a place called “Mosquito Lake.”

Two Bruins in our Fishing Club took 3rd place in the High School Open Bass Tournament at Mosquito Lake. The top two teams qualified for the National Championship. Congrats to juniors Lenny Bunsey and Joe Pinjuh II! pic.twitter.com/jkANRWgAHK — Padua Franciscan High School (@paduafranciscan) November 8, 2018

Interesting nugget o’interest: His father, also named Joe, played football and ran on the Syracuse Orange track team from 1984-1988. Probably a big reason why he wore #44 in high school.

Let’s get a look at ya: From Pinjuh’s Hudl page