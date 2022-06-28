Join the Nunes Magician TBT Bracket Challenge

We know Syracuse Orange fans look forward to watching Boeheim’s Army and competing to see who claim bragging rights in any kind of challenge. We are happy to tell you that once again we’re partnering with TBT to bring you an official Nunes Magician Bracket Challenge for this summer’s tournament.

If we get at least 20 entries, TBT has offered to send the winner some TBT/Boeheim’s Army merch. Do you expect Boeheim’s Army to defend their title or will a new champion emerge? Here’s your opportunity to put your knowledge to the test for more than just bragging rights.

To join the bracket:

Click this link to go to the website or search for Nunes Magician Bracket Challenge

Use this PIN: PEAZIW8X and compete against the diehard Orange fans and the #disloyalidiots.

You can also enter to win prizes through the official TBT Bracket Challenge by going here.