Get to Know Your Orange: #51, OL Anthony Red

Name: Anthony Red

Position: Offensive Line

Year: (Redshirt) Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 290

Hometown: Bloomfield, CT

High School: St. Thomas More

2021 stats: Played in two games against Ohio and Albany.

2022 projections: Red got some time early season last year. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him work his way into the two-deep again this season. We’ll see where he develops under Coach Schmidt, but there was a lot of promise when he signed with the Syracuse Orange.

How’d he get here?: He chose the Orange over offers from Buffalo, Temple and UMass.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars from everyone and a top-15 prospect in Connecticut

Money quote: He’s holding strong after a serious bulk up in one off-season.

“They were actually shocked when they heard how much weight I put on during the offseason,” Red said during a phone interview. “When I told them I was 230 and now I’m 290, they were just like. ‘How did you do this?’”

Twitter feed: @AnthonyRedJr1

Tweets of wonder: Almost nothing to go off, but he did give some RT action to former Orange Tyrell Richards for his top spot in the CFL Draft:

Interesting nugget o’interest: As a Bloomfield native, we covered the Dwight Freeney connection last year, but St. Thomas More, where he played high school ball, is a veritable professional athlete factory, including Quincy Douby, Andre Drummond, Devin Ebanks, Carl Krauser (name stated in vain), Damion Lee and a bunch more.

Let’s get a look at ya: High school Hudl!