Syracuse football adds another 2023 commitment

The Syracuse Orange football 2023 recruiting class is starting to gather momentum this month. Following on the heels of last week’s commitments the Orange landed Muwaffaq Parkman, a running back from New Jersey on Sunday. Parkman is currently unrated by 247 but he apparently clocked a 4.35 40 yard dash at a camp at Monmouth.

Orange Nation Wassup !!!!! pic.twitter.com/dnQ3pw7rZl — Muwaffaq Parkman (@m_parkman8) June 26, 2022

The 6’ 175 running back chose Syracuse over offers from several schools including Temple, Kent State and Old Dominion. He appears to be another player that the Orange were sure fit the program’s style of play despite being unranked.

Parkman told 247’s Stephen Bailey that he felt at home during his Syracuse visit and with his recruitment from Nick Monroe and Mike Lynch.

“This visit, I felt so comfortable,” Parkman said. “With the players, coaches, etc., it’s been the best visit I’ve been on by far. I’m at home and this feels like the best fit for me and my family.”

Syracuse can certainly afford to take chances on players with Parkman’s speed so we’ll see if he stays at the running back spot or eventually turns into a slot receiver. He joins previous verbal commits Jalil Smith, Rashard Perry, Zyian Moultree-Goddard, David Clement and LaNorris Sellers in the Class of 2023. Here’s a look at some of Muwaffaq’s highlights from last season.