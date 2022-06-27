Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Non-Fungible Transfer Portals

It’s the offseason, so naturally Andy, Steve, and Christian start the podcast out talking about Syracuse Orange backup quarterbacks. #BRAND
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse backup quarterback bingo. #PeakOffseason
- Crootin’ Cap! The Orange picked up Muwaffaq Parkman, Zyian Moultrie-Goddart and Jalil Smith.
- What is the 2023 recruiting strategy? We break down the names of the guys being looked at by the Orange and see if there’s an easy to understand plan.
- Syracuse football roster construction talk: how is the Orange’s depth? Spoilers: it’s not as great as you may think.
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Syracuse men’s basketball is playing Illinois in the B1G/ACC Challenge. Winner gets the Tangerine emoji.
- We talk TBT and discuss Birds Aren’t Real. Seriously.
- Join our Discord!
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: We didn’t change our name yet!
- TNIAAP: Elite Women’s Lacrosse and Football Podding
- TNIAAP: Schedule us you cowards!
- TNIAAP: The artist formerly known as the Carrier Dome
- TNIAAP: We didn’t lose 14-12
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...