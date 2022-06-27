 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Non-Fungible Transfer Portals

We talk basketball, football, and NFTs!

By Andrew Pregler
It’s the offseason, so naturally Andy, Steve, and Christian start the podcast out talking about Syracuse Orange backup quarterbacks. #BRAND

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse backup quarterback bingo. #PeakOffseason
  • Crootin’ Cap! The Orange picked up Muwaffaq Parkman, Zyian Moultrie-Goddart and Jalil Smith.
  • What is the 2023 recruiting strategy? We break down the names of the guys being looked at by the Orange and see if there’s an easy to understand plan.
  • Syracuse football roster construction talk: how is the Orange’s depth? Spoilers: it’s not as great as you may think.
  • Syracuse men’s basketball is playing Illinois in the B1G/ACC Challenge. Winner gets the Tangerine emoji.
  • We talk TBT and discuss Birds Aren’t Real. Seriously.
