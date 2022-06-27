Get to Know Your Orange Man: #50, LS Aaron Bolinsky

We’re officially halfway* through our Get to Know Your Orange Man previews. *In terms of uniform numbers anyway

Wrapping up the first half is the man who has helped Szmyt happen the last four seasons:

Name: Aaron Bolinsky

Position: Long Snapper

Year: Senior

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 221 lbs.

Hometown: Frackville, PA

High School: North Schuylkill

2021 stats: Appeared in every game and snapped for both kicker Andre Szmyt and the punting unit. Also had two tackles during punt coverage, one of which came during a fumble recovery by SU.

2022 projections: Bolinsky should remain the long snapper for field goals, PATs, and punts.

How’d he get here?: Joined the Syracuse Orange as a preferred walk-on in 2018

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings, but you can’t deny his hard work

Money quote: Ever since he committed, Aaron has been mindful of how important his role is.

“Special teams is a very vital part of the game of football,” Bolinsky said. “You come down to the very end of the game, you’re down by one or two points, you need a good snap to make that field goal. If you don’t, chances are you may lose the game. I feel that being a long snapper is a great way to see the field.”

Twitter: @aaron53bolinsky

Instagram: @aaronbolinsky

Interesting nugget o’interest: Bolinsky is the President of the Syracuse chapter of Uplifting Athletes. He and other members of the Orange work to raise funds and awareness for rare disease research. Aaron himself was diagnosed with Infantile Spasm Disorder as a baby, which he later overcame thanks to treatment at Johns Hopkins.

Let’s get a look at ya: The great snap that led to a walk-off FG over Liberty