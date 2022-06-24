Syracuse football snags commitment from in-state defensive lineman Jalil Smith

The 2023 recruiting class is starting to shape up, with the Syracuse Orange receiving a verbal commitment from another native New Yorker in defensive lineman Jalil Smith. Smith attends Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, NY and sits at a long 6-foot-3 and 235 lbs. On Friday he announced he’ll be taking his talents north to Syracuse, via Twitter -

Another feather in ace recruiter Nick Monroe’s cap, Smith should add to depth on the defensive line. Listed as an Edge by 247sports.com he could slot in at the defensive end position or possibly the pinned back linebacker that rolls up often based on his development. Per Brian Dohn from the aforementioned 247, Smith has solid hands and a penchant for pass rushing, but could use a longer motor and a drop in pad level.

Smith is a three star prospect with a grade of 83 from 247, and had offers from Bowling Green and Temple prior to committing to the Orange. He joins the New York contingent of fellow defensive lineman Rashard Perry, linebacker Zyian Moultree-Goddard and tight end David Clement, along with South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the Class of 2023.