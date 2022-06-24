Get to Know Your Orange Man: #52, OL Carlos Vettorello

Name: Carlos Vettorello

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 299 lbs

Hometown: Royal Oak, Mich.

High School: University of Detroit Jesuit

2021 stats: Vettorello split time between center and right tackle last season before his campaign was shut down due to injury.

2022 projections: Vettorello should spend the entire 2022 season at center for the Orange. He is by far and away the best center on the Syracuse roster. The hope is that he doesn’t suffer another injury, as the talent drop-off at center is severe.

How’d he get here?: Vettorello gathered a lot of Power Five offers, including Boston College, Iowa, Pitt and Purdue.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around. The usual.

Money quote: Welcome to Syracuse, freshman! Here, start blocking Kendall Coleman.

“Honestly, during the spring, it was rough,” Vettorello said. “There were rough practices with him basically beating me all the time.”

Twitter feed: @Cvett52

Tweets of wonder: It was a couple of seasons ago, but Vettorello is still one of the better centers in the FBS

RS SO Carlos Vettorello has started 12 games over 2 seasons, putting time in at both tackle and center. He is credited with 21 knockdown blocks in 965 total snaps. #rimingtonwatchlist @CuseFootball pic.twitter.com/g89cTjtIQy — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) November 5, 2020

Interesting nugget o’interest: Syracuse had a highly-rated 2018 recruiting class that received a lot of hype. Only Vettorello and Caleb Okechukwu remain on the Orange roster from that class.

Let’s get a look at ya: Spring practice tape that Steve has probably dissected already.