Syracuse men’s basketball to play Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein is reporting the 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge match-ups and according to his sources the Syracuse Orange will travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini this November.

Syracuse has faced Illinois three times and has a 1-2 record with the Orange winning the last match-up back in 1995 behind Marius Janulis’ 18 points. This will be the first time Jim Boeheim will face a coach other than Lou Henson.

Last season Illinois finished 23-10 under Brad Underwood, losing in the NCAA second round. The Illini added Matthew Mayer from Baylor, former Kentucky commit Skyy Clark and a former Syracuse target Ty Rodgers. They are 13th in Bart Torvik’s early 2023 predictions and should provide a very tough test for the young Orange squad.

Can Syracuse find a way to get what should be a Q1 road win? It’s a game that should interest fans as the Orange face a different opponent in this challenge.