Syracuse men’s basketball: Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider sign two-way NBA deals

While no Syracuse Orange players were selected in last night’s NBA Draft, two former players found themselves with two-way deals before sunrise here on the East Coast.

Buddy Boeheim lands with the Detroit Pistons as Jerami Grant departs. Pistons GM Troy Weaver is certainly familiar with Buddy from his time in Syracuse and now he hopes that Boeheim can supply perimeter shooting to compliment the Pistons rebuild. Detroit added Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duran during the draft as they continue to build around Cade Cunningham.

The Detroit Pistons have signed Buddy Boeheim, son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Buddy led the ACC in scoring last season and has good size at 6-6. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 24, 2022

Cole Swider must have impressed the Los Angeles Lakers in his two pre-draft workouts because the Lakers added him to a two-way deal. Swider joins Carmelo Anthony and has a good opportunity to see time on a Lakers squad which struggled to find consistent outside shooting to pair with LeBron James.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with two-way contracts here’s info straight from NBA.com:

NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

Since you will need to know some G League info now, Detroit’s G League team is the Motor City Cruise while the Lakers’ affiliate is called the South Bay Lakers. NBA Summer League in Las Vegas begins on July 7th so you will get to see these two former Orange players in action in a couple of weeks.