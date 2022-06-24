Get to Know Your Orange Man: #55, OL Josh Ilaoa

Name: Josh Ilaoa

Position: Offensive line

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 302 lbs.

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

High School: Mallard Creek

2021 stats: Played in eleven contests, backing up the middle of the unit. He played both center and guard, earning his first career start at NC State and filling in as a utility man where needed for the Syracuse Orange.

2022 predictions: Ilaoa showed flashes last year but needed some work in the off-season. If he put in that shift, he’s closer to working into the equation at center. He’s likely the backup to Vettorello in the middle of the line, where he landed on last year’s two deep and allows some cover at guard as well.

How’d he get here?: Offers from Hawai’i, Illinois, East Carolina and Kent State etc. He chose Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: Talking up what it was like to play alongside freshman Kalan Ellis in an interview with Sports Illustrated—

“It was cool and exciting. Not a lot of people do that, put two freshman in at the same time, but coach has enough trust to put us both in there in that type of situation.”

Twitter feed: @honchojosh

Tweets of wonder: Tweets are pretty thin so going to opt for my all-lineman hair observations. He’s got a worthy mane. —

Challenges from Kalan Ellis and Josh Ilaoa on that front for the record — Steve Haller (@DutchHart) April 1, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Josh is roommates with Sean Tucker. Always good to have rapport between your running backs and the guys moving bodies for them. Per the aforementioned article:

”It’s awesome, especially since he’s one of my roommates. After the game we just talk about it. We just have our laughs here and there. It’s pretty exciting.”

Let’s get a look at ya: Signing video for your viewing pleasure —