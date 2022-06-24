Friday Feedback: Completing the Boeheim’s Army roster

Last week we asked you some questions about Syracuse Orange football and you told us that kickoff times don’t matter, wins do. You also told us Homecoming should be a win but you’d like someone a bit better than Wagner (does UConn fit that description?) and your favorite theme day for 2022 is the Orange Out against Notre Dame.

This week we switch to basketball. Now that we know who Boeheim’s Army will face as they begin their defense of the TBT title, we give you the chance to play GM. There are two roster spots left so we want to know which Syracuse Orange alums you’d pick to join the squad next month

First up would be the “Dream” choice category:

Poll Which player would be your Boeheim’s Army dream selection? Carmelo Anthony

Gerry McNamara

Elijah Hughes

Dion Waiters vote view results 51% Carmelo Anthony (121 votes)

14% Gerry McNamara (34 votes)

14% Elijah Hughes (34 votes)

19% Dion Waiters (46 votes) 235 votes total Vote Now

Poll How about someone we haven’t seen as a Boeheim’s Army regular? Andy Rautins

Buddy Boeheim

Jimmy Boeheim vote view results 50% Andy Rautins (114 votes)

37% Buddy Boeheim (86 votes)

11% Jimmy Boeheim (27 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Poll What about adding another front court player? Bourama Sidibe

Pascal Chukwu

Baye Moussa Keita vote view results 7% Bourama Sidibe (17 votes)

42% Pascal Chukwu (93 votes)

49% Baye Moussa Keita (109 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Who did we miss? Let us know in the comments