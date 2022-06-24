 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Feedback: Completing the Boeheim’s Army roster

With a couple of spots left, here’s your chance to play GM

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Syracuse Getty/USA Today

Last week we asked you some questions about Syracuse Orange football and you told us that kickoff times don’t matter, wins do. You also told us Homecoming should be a win but you’d like someone a bit better than Wagner (does UConn fit that description?) and your favorite theme day for 2022 is the Orange Out against Notre Dame.

This week we switch to basketball. Now that we know who Boeheim’s Army will face as they begin their defense of the TBT title, we give you the chance to play GM. There are two roster spots left so we want to know which Syracuse Orange alums you’d pick to join the squad next month

First up would be the “Dream” choice category:

Poll

Which player would be your Boeheim’s Army dream selection?

view results
  • 51%
    Carmelo Anthony
    (121 votes)
  • 14%
    Gerry McNamara
    (34 votes)
  • 14%
    Elijah Hughes
    (34 votes)
  • 19%
    Dion Waiters
    (46 votes)
235 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How about someone we haven’t seen as a Boeheim’s Army regular?

view results
  • 50%
    Andy Rautins
    (114 votes)
  • 37%
    Buddy Boeheim
    (86 votes)
  • 11%
    Jimmy Boeheim
    (27 votes)
227 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What about adding another front court player?

view results
  • 7%
    Bourama Sidibe
    (17 votes)
  • 42%
    Pascal Chukwu
    (93 votes)
  • 49%
    Baye Moussa Keita
    (109 votes)
219 votes total Vote Now

Who did we miss? Let us know in the comments

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...