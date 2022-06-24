Friday Feedback: Completing the Boeheim’s Army roster

Last week we asked you some questions about Syracuse Orange football and you told us that kickoff times don’t matter, wins do. You also told us Homecoming should be a win but you’d like someone a bit better than Wagner (does UConn fit that description?) and your favorite theme day for 2022 is the Orange Out against Notre Dame.
This week we switch to basketball. Now that we know who Boeheim’s Army will face as they begin their defense of the TBT title, we give you the chance to play GM. There are two roster spots left so we want to know which Syracuse Orange alums you’d pick to join the squad next month
First up would be the “Dream” choice category:
Which player would be your Boeheim’s Army dream selection?
51%
Carmelo Anthony
14%
Gerry McNamara
14%
Elijah Hughes
19%
Dion Waiters
How about someone we haven’t seen as a Boeheim’s Army regular?
50%
Andy Rautins
37%
Buddy Boeheim
11%
Jimmy Boeheim
What about adding another front court player?
7%
Bourama Sidibe
42%
Pascal Chukwu
49%
Baye Moussa Keita
Who did we miss? Let us know in the comments
