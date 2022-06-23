Get to Know Your Orange Man: #53, OL Garth Barclay

Our Syracuse Orange roster preview continues as we near the end of the blockers. Up next...

Name: Garth Barclay

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 284 lbs.

Hometown: York, PA

High School: York Suburban

2021 stats: Did not appear in any games

2022 projections: Barclay has a chance to battle for a second-string spot but there’s still others that will remain in front of him for the time being. With at least two guys on their way out after the season, Garth needs to keep working hard during drills and show he has the physicality to perform a bigger role.

How’d he get here?: Bowling Green, Buffalo, UMass, Temple and Virginia could not sway him away from Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around for the Top 15 PA prospect

Money quote: Barclay told the York Daily Record that his decision to come to SU came down to the combination of atmosphere and academic opportunities.

“At the end of the crazy recruiting process, I thought Syracuse had more of a family atmosphere and I thought you have to go where you belong.... I want the ability to play the best football at the school with the best academics.”

Twitter feed: @garthbarclay

Tweet of Wonder: Hawaiian shirts are always a win

Interesting nugget o’interest: Garth played close defense for the York Suburban lacrosse team so if Gary Gait’s squad struggles on the back end they know who to call.

Let’s get a look at ya: Flashing back to signing day film