Get to Know Your Orange Man:#54 DL, Jatius Geer

Today we get to know a Syracuse Orange defender who stands out during warm-ups.
Name: Jatius Geer
Height: 6’6”
Weight: 243 lbs
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Anderson, SC
High School: Belton-Honea Path
2021 stats: Played in one game (Albany) and made one tackle.
2022 projections: The defensive line is no longer loaded with veteran players, so players like Geer have the opportunity to get on the field for significant snaps this Fall. When I was watching the defense warm up before the spring game it was obvious that Geer’s size makes him stand out. Can he translate that to on-field performance this season?
How’d he get here?: Geer chose Syracuse over eleven other offers from schools including Georgia Tech, Kansas State, UCF, Memphis and Temple.
What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars all around
Twitter feed: @Jatius1
Tweets of wonder: Here’s a shot from spring ball
#APTTMH It’s a Blessing To Live To See 19 pic.twitter.com/rrQt7xrxxo— Jatius “JT ” Geer (@Jatius1) June 19, 2022
Interesting nugget o’interest: At one point Geer thought his friend and teammate Brayln Oliver would become an ACC rival but now the duo are once again on the same defense for Syracuse
Let’s get a look at ya: Here are the Orange coaches breaking down his signing day film
