Get to Know Your Orange Man:#54 DL, Jatius Geer

Today we get to know a Syracuse Orange defender who stands out during warm-ups.

Name: Jatius Geer

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 243 lbs

Class: Freshman

Hometown: Anderson, SC

High School: Belton-Honea Path

2021 stats: Played in one game (Albany) and made one tackle.

2022 projections: The defensive line is no longer loaded with veteran players, so players like Geer have the opportunity to get on the field for significant snaps this Fall. When I was watching the defense warm up before the spring game it was obvious that Geer’s size makes him stand out. Can he translate that to on-field performance this season?

How’d he get here?: Geer chose Syracuse over eleven other offers from schools including Georgia Tech, Kansas State, UCF, Memphis and Temple.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 stars all around

Twitter feed: @Jatius1

Tweets of wonder: Here’s a shot from spring ball

#APTTMH It’s a Blessing To Live To See 19 pic.twitter.com/rrQt7xrxxo — Jatius “JT ” Geer (@Jatius1) June 19, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: At one point Geer thought his friend and teammate Brayln Oliver would become an ACC rival but now the duo are once again on the same defense for Syracuse

Let’s get a look at ya: Here are the Orange coaches breaking down his signing day film