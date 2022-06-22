Syracuse football lands 2023 recruit Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

The Syracuse Orange have added another member to next year’s recruiting class. Zyian Moultrie-Goddard of Iona Prep announced his commitment to Syracuse today on his social media:

Moultrie-Goddard had just visited the SU campus a few days ago. He turned down offers from Arizona State, Army, UConn, Tennessee, West Virginia, and elsewhere to join the Orange.

Zyian is a 3-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He becomes the fourth player from the Class of 2023 to join Syracuse, and the third from New York State. The other prospects so far are QB LaNorris Sellers, DL Rashard Perry, and TE David Clement.