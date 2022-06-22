Boeheim’s Army: TBT Syracuse Regional matchups announced

While there isn’t any Syracuse Orange basketball during the summer months, some SU alumni and others are ready to represent the city in the ninth annual The Basketball Tournament. Boeheim’s Army can defend their title after defeating Team 23 in last year’s Championship game. This year’s Syracuse Regional will be held at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College July 22-25

As a host, Boeheim’s Army will hold the No. 1 seed. Their first matchup will be against 8th-seed, and new to TBT, India Rising at 7pm on Friday the 22nd. Round two for the local squad would be Saturday the 23rd at 2pm, against the winner of the 4 and 5 seeds. The Round of 16 matchup will be Monday the 25th at 7pm. Other New York teams in the regional are No. 2 seed Blue Collar U (Buffalo) and No. 5 seed Brown and White (St. Bonaventure). Syracuse alums Scoop Jardine and Rick Jackson are part of the No. 7 seed NG Saints and Orange fans will recognize Paul Atkinson and Prentiss Hubb on No. 4 seed The Nerd Team.

The winner of the Syracuse Regional will then face the winner of the New Mexico bracket in the Quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.

Here’s the full bracket: