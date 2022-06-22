Get to Know Your Orange Man: #56, DL Patrick Alberga

We continue to meet the players along the Syracuse Orange lines. Up next a New York native...

Name: Patrick Alberga

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 261 lbs.

Hometown: Saranac Lake, N.Y.

2021 stats: Didn’t record any. No appearances on the season.

2022 projections: Alberga has been working inside and seems to have added a few pounds which should help out his cause breaking into the rotation. Terry Lockett and Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff based on snaps last year will be getting the start run up front, but as a third year player, Alberga could potentially work himself into the next set of linemen vying for time. When the defensive front lost Bear Williams it was a huge (literally) hole that he’ll look to help shore up that gap.

How’d he get here?: He was a PWO coming out of high school, which says a lot from a Class C school like Saranac Lake. He’s only the third Division I player to come out of the school. (I can confirm at least two of his fellow alums played D3)

What’d recruiting sites say?: No rankings from the services.

Money quote: During an interview with the Press Republican , Alberga talked about the initial things that pulled him to the Orange from up North:

“It’s awesome. It’s different from home — completely different,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to go to Syracuse. Growing up in Saranac Lake, it’s a small town, and I knew I wanted to experience what it’s like to live in a city. I’m liking it a lot.”

Instagram: @patrick45321

Interesting nugget o’interest: We have from a solid source that Alberga is an avid fisherman. Makes sense hailing from the Adirondacks. Nine mile Creek isn’t quite Ausable Chasm, but here’s to hoping he can pull in some lunkers down here as well.

Let’s get a look at ya: Hudl!