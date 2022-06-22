Get to Know Your Orange Man: #56, OL Daruis Tisdale

Up next on our Syracuse Orange roster preview is a familiar face from the right side of the O-Line:

Name: Darius Tisdale

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 279 lbs.

Hometown: South Brunswick, NJ

High School: South Brunswick

2021 stats: Started the first three games at right guard before being injured at FSU. He missed the next four games but would then return for the rest of the season.

2022 projections: Despite his talent, Tisdale may end up being the sixth lineman to be used in a “plug and play” role. He is in a three-way competition with Dakota Davis and Kalan Ellis for the two starting spots on the right side and may need an injury or a sophomore slump from the latter to jump over. He’s primarily spent time as a guard here but was a great tackle in JUCO. Whether it happens immediately or not, Darius should at least have a handful of starts.

How’d he get here?: He spent two years at Lackawanna Community College (Scranton, PA) before transferring to SU; turned down Pitt, West Virginia and others.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3 Stars from 247 and ESPN, but only 2 from Rivals

Twitter: @DTizzy56

Tweet of Wonder:

We are BLACK MEN!..... We build .... We don't tear down other BLACK MEN! .... We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others! pic.twitter.com/QIXEEVVmT2 — Darius Tisdale (@DTizzy56) June 6, 2020

Instagram: @dtisdale_56

Interesting nugget o’interest: Tisdale is cousins with former SU running back Dontae Strickland, who played for the Orange from 2015-2018.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some drills from spring practice