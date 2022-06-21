Get to Know Your Orange Man: #57 OL, Dakota Davis

We continue our Syracuse Orange #BigManWeek Part Deux with a mainstay on the interior of the offensive line...

Name: Dakota Davis

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 336 lbs

Hometown: Mount Airy, Md.

High School: Glenelg

2021 stats: Davis once again started the season on the sidelines due to injury. He came back to play in the final 10 games with 9 starts, giving him 24 career starts.

2022 projections: Davis goes into 2022 with a lot of experience and the hope that he can remain healthy. As Steve mentioned on this week’s podcast, could we see Davis push out to right tackle more often so the Orange have their best five offensive linemen on the field this fall? Davis was in that spot against Boston College when Sean Tucker ran for 201 yards.

How’d he get here?: Syracuse was the only Power Five school to extend an offer and Davis picked Syracuse over Holy Cross, Lehigh, Ohio, Old Dominion, and UConn.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247sports and ESPN and was a top 100 linemen according to both.

Money quote: In a piece about Syracuse’s potential pro prospects, here’s what Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network had to say about Dakota

With starts all across the offensive line, his versatility is unmatched on this unit. He has great size and great strength, and improving his health and lateral mobility will be key to his development.

Twitter feed: @dakotadavis56

Tweets of wonder: We don’t mind bringing back the 2010-11 Syracuse men’s basketball slogan

ORANGE NATION, I’ll be back! There is unfinished business pic.twitter.com/HtYR6x7fCf — Dakota Davis (@dakotadavis56) December 1, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Glenelg is named after a town in Scotland and it’s population is roughly equal to Sean Tucker’s yards from scrimmage last season (1,751).

Let’s get a look at ya: We also don’t mind is this touchdown celebration is used again and again this Fall