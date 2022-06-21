Get to Know Your Orange Man: #54, DL Denis Jaquez Jr.

Name: Denis Jaquez Jr.

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 229 lbs

Hometown: Richland, N.J.

High School: St Augustine Prep

2021 stats: Jaquez filled the stat sheet in his senior year of HS, recording 81 tackles, seven sacks, 18 TFLs, two forced fumbles and one interception.

2022 projections: Jaquez was decently rated coming out of high school, and he showed why by appearing with the second line during spring practice. With Tony White’s love for rotating his defensive line consistently, Jaquez could see the field a bit more than a true freshman might.

How’d he get here?: Jaquez was initially a Northwestern commit, but he decommitted days before Early National Signing Day. The Orange flipped him then.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: Duce Chestnut was basically Jaquez’s recruiter, as the two are former teammates and still friends. Chestnut sold the point early that true freshmen can play early.

“He pretty much told me that if you come in, you put the work in, they don’t care how old you are,” Jaquez said. “You could be 14 out there. They will play you if your’e good enough. Pretty much to come out here, play hard and you’ll be rewarded.”

Twitter feed: @jaquez_denis

Tweets of wonder: If you know me, I always love a chance to represent New Jersey.

From South Jersey to Syracuse!!!! pic.twitter.com/ydFExuEwxq — Denis jaquez Sr. (@Denisjaquez1) April 3, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: When talking with Syracuse.com, Jaquez said one of the reasons why he switched to the Orange was a “positive impression of Syracuse’s off-campus housing compared to Northwestern.” So shout-out to South Campus and to Euclid Ave.

Let’s get a look at ya: More signing day tape.