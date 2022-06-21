Syracuse men’s basketball adds Cornell to 22-23 schedule

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program continues to finalize their 2022-23 schedule. Once again Syracuse and the Cornell Big Red will renew acquaintances on the court.

Syracuse leads the all-time series 95-31 and hasn’t lost to Cornell since 1968. The game will follow final exam week and should give the Orange an opportunity to work out the rust before heading (back?) into ACC play. Here’s what the schedule looks like with one more non-conference game to be announced:

Nov. 7 - Lehigh, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 15 - Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 21 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 22 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 26 - Bryant, JMA Wireless Dome

TBD - ACC/Big Ten Challenge, TBD

Dec. 6 - Oakland, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 10 - Georgetown, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 17- Cornell, JMA Wireless Dome