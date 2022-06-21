Syracuse Orange in the PLL: Week 3 Recap

On a PLL weekend in which three Syracuse Orange legends were receiving the ultimate honor, it was a pretty mediocre time on the field for the SU alumni.

The highlight of the weekend on Long Island was the ceremony and honoring of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, which includes three former Orange among its group of 11: Gary Gait, Casey Powell and Pat McCabe.

Inaugural Pro Lacrosse Hall of Fame class inducted on Long Island - Premier Lacrosse League https://t.co/QF3yvrkwYs @powelllacrosse @Worldlacrosse22 pic.twitter.com/Oh4ycYwAYt — Casey Powell (@caseypowell22) June 20, 2022

While the ‘Cuse legends were basking in their well-earned glory, the more recent Syracuse alumni were taking the field for Week 3 of the PLL season.

Whipsnakes 12, Atlas 9

Brendan Curry continued to start for Atlas’ midfield, while Peter Dearth was back in the mix at SSDM after missing out on Week 2.

The Atlas offense had a rough day against a strong Whipsnakes defense, and Curry joined in on that. The rookie went 0-for-4 shooting while committing a turnover and picking up a ground ball. It was just a bad day all around for the entire Atlas offense. Curry will look to bounce back next weekend.

Dearth played solidly on the defensive end of the field, not surrendering a goal to any of his matchups. He also caused a turnover on a nice back check.

Archers 20, Cannons 9

The Cannons had an absolutely brutal Saturday afternoon on national television as the Archers put up a 20-spot on their defense.

The former Orange duo of Stephen Rehfuss and Brendan Bomberry didn’t fair much better on offense, as the pair combined to go 0-for-8 shooting with three turnovers between them. Rehfuss did get an assist and a ground ball, but it was a slow day for the SU alums.

Redwoods 11, Chaos 7

SU assistant TD Ierlan had a solid bounce-back performance in this game after a puzzlingly bad Week 2. TD went 11-for-19 at the stripe while picking up five ground balls to help his team pick up their first win of the season.

Although he didn’t make the game day roster, the Redwoods made news during the week when they added former Orange Sergio Salcido from the player pool. It wasn’t a surprise that Sergio didn’t make this past weekend’s roster because he only had a couple days of practice, but hopefully we’ll be able to see him back in green moving forward.

For Chaos, Tommy Palasek recorded two assists on a day when his team only mustered seven points. Brett Kennedy continued to start at close defense and played well, primarily matching up with Notre Dame alum Matt Kavanagh.