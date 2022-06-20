Get to Know Your Orange Man: #60, OT Matthew Bergeron

Name: Matthew Bergeron

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Junior

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 327 lbs.

Hometown: Victoriaville, QC

High School: Cégep de Thetford

2021 stats: Started all twelve games at left tackle for the Syracuse Orange. He’s going to be the penned in starter there again. Honorable Mention All-ACC and an ECAC All-Star in his second year starting for the Orange.

2022 projections: He’s the starter. Do I need more projection here? He’s started 28 straight games and should be up for more if he can avoid the injury bug. He will be the anchor on the line and give Garrett Shrader to the time to do what he needs to do behind him.

How’d he get here?: Relatively unrecruited, the Orange snagged a diamond with Bergeron.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around.

Money quote: He told Nate Mink over at Syracuse.com a little about being coached by Mike Schmidt

“The thing with Schmidt is he ain’t going to let you know you’re there,” Bergeron said. “He’s going to be saying you can do that better, your set could be better, your feet could be better.”

Mink followed up asking if he liked being coached that way:

“For sure. I think I need it.”

Twitterfeed: @matthewkberger1

Tweets of wonder: Good to see the boys all getting along off the field. Nothing like a good old fashioned cookout.

Interesting nugget o’ interest: Bergeron’s family got to see him play in person for the first time in two years for the Pitt game, due to the Canadian border reopening. The last time they had seen him before that was the 2019 Wake Forest thriller in the Dome. I’m sure they’ll be happy to be back in the Dome this fall.

Let’s get a good look at ya: Here’s what Matthew had to say during his spring practice media appearance.