Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: TBT means The Basketball Tournament and #BigManWeek

The promise of a year in review episode has finally come to fruition as the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast review of the Syracuse Orange 2021-22 year has hit your podcast feed!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

TBT means The Basketball Tournament and we have a roster!

#BigManWeek - Deep cuts on offensive line! (Steve is happy)

Women's World Cup Keepers in Orange?

What’s the Syracuse recruit camps experience with Zyir Daniel

2026 World Cup Sites discussions.

