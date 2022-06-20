 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: TBT means The Basketball Tournament and #BigManWeek

Return of the Marek

By Steve Haller
The promise of a year in review episode has finally come to fruition as the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast review of the Syracuse Orange 2021-22 year has hit your podcast feed!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • TBT means The Basketball Tournament and we have a roster!
  • #BigManWeek - Deep cuts on offensive line! (Steve is happy)
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • Women’s World Cup Keepers in Orange?
  • What’s the Syracuse recruit camps experience with Zyir Daniel
  • 2026 World Cup Sites discussions.
  • Join our Discord!

