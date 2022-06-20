Get to Know Your Orange Man: #59 DL, Ahmad Masood

We continue to preview the Syracuse Orange 2022 roster. Up next

Name: Ahmad Masood

Position: Defensive Line

Year: (Redshirt) Freshman

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 250 lbs

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI

High School: Cranbrook Kingswood

2021 stats: Did not play but got an inch taller over the last 12 months.

2022 projections: Masood seems to be headed towards scout team duty again but the path to playing time is a bit more open on the defensive line in the future. If he continues his trend of getting taller he could find himself invited to join the basketball team when football season ends.

How’d he get here?: A preferred walk-on who joined the Orange in January 2021.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ratings.

Twitter feed: @ahmadmasood51

Interesting nugget o’interest: Masood is part of a small group of college football players of South Asian descent

“It put in perspective how big football is in the Indian or Pakistani community,” Masood said. “Something I pride myself on is that I was able to break the stereotypical mold of what people think.”

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s some clips from high school