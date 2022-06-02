Get to Know Your Orange Man: #95, DE Francois Nolton Jr.

The grand tradition of Get to Know Your Orange Man continues as usual. Today, we look at a freshman who could see a lot of time early for the Syracuse Orange this fall

Name: Francois Nolton Jr.

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 240 lbs

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

High School: Edison

2021 stats: Nolton racked up 80 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 25 sacks during his senior campaign at Edison High School.

2022 projections: Tony White rotates his defensive line often. With the departure of all starters from last year, Nolton has a chance to see good playing time. He appeared with the second-team defense during the spring game, so Nolton should find himself on the field during longer drives.

How’d he get here?: Nolton initially committed to Florida, but decommitted after Dan Mullen and his staff were fired. He decommitted from Florida on December 8 and committed to Syracuse after a weekend visit on January 15.

What’d recruiting sites say?: ESPN gave Nolton four stars. The rest sat at three. We are pleased with ESPN’s performance.

Money quote: Nolton was set to visit Kentucky after his Syracuse visit. That never happened, according to Syracuse.com’s Nate Mink.

“I don’t need to visit Kentucky,” Nolton told his long-time trainer in the hotel. “I want to be here.”

Twitter feed: @99_nolton

Tweets of wonder: It’s clear Nolton ate well during his Syracuse visit.

Eating like a CHAMP ‍ pic.twitter.com/0b1B38vMac — Francois Nolton Jr (@99_nolton) January 15, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Nolton was coached from middle and high school by Chuck Brown. Notably, Brown coached another Syracuse player - Mikel Jones when he was in ninth grade. Jones was with Nolton when the latter signed his letter of intent to commit to Syracuse.

Turned my dreams into reality ‍♂️ #NHNF pic.twitter.com/2XoqLwsw4Y — Francois Nolton Jr (@99_nolton) January 20, 2022

Let’s get a look at ya: It probably doesn’t surprise many that the senior high school tape is impressive.