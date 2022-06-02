Get to Know Your Orange Man: #94, P Colby Barker

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is

Name: Colby Barker

Position: Punter

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 215 lbs

Class: (Redshirt) Senior

Hometown: Pittsford, N.Y.

High School: Pittsford Mendon

2021 stats: Had one punt against Rutgers....and let’s all agree not to rehash that one.

2022 projections: Syracuse brought in another punter in January and it would seem that Barker would fall to fourth on the depth chart. If he’s going to see the field his best chance seems to be either as a kickoff specialist or holder.

How’d he get here?: Barker came to Syracuse as a graduate transfer from Ohio State after playing four years of lacrosse for the Buckeyes.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Barker was a four star prospect from Inside Lacrosse and was an All-American at Pittsford Mendon.

Instagram feed: @colbybarker

Interesting nugget o’interest: EPL fans might be familiar with another Pittsford-Mendon alum: Avram Glazer, co-Chairman of Manchester United

Let’s get a look at ya: We’re familiar with high school recruiting videos, but how about a lax reel